Goodbye car ownership.
Hello Canvas.
Now offering easy and personalized car subscriptions for the modern driver. Our ready-to-drive cars are designed for anyone who values flexibility, reliability, convenience, and ultimately, peace of mind.
What's Canvas?
Traditional car ownership can be complicated, so we decided to create something new. Canvas offers:
Ownership.
Subscription.
- Terms from 1–12 months
- Access to our fleet of cars
- Ability to swap cars
- Online shopping and delivery
Ready-to-drive cars.
- Comprehensive maintenance and warranty
- No registration fees
- Flexible mileage packages
- Unused miles roll over
- Ultimate peace of mind
Bundled pricing.
We offer subscription terms anywhere from 1 month to 1 year. Based on your term length, you can lock in much lower subscription prices. Your car, insurance, warranty, and subscription are all rolled up into easy monthly payments.
Pricing
Starting at
$50/month *
Starting at
$329/month **
$379/month
Monthly subscription prices vary based on subscription length and do not include tax.
Monthly car prices vary based on vehicle and do not include tax.
A 3-Day, Get-it-Right Guarantee.
You can signup with confidence because we offer a 3-Day, Get-it-Right Guarantee with every new Canvas subscription. If you are not satisfied with your experience with Canvas within your first three days of being a member, simply let us know and we'll pick up your car and refund your money.
Why Canvas?
Our subscriptions and cars come with a lot, but how do we compare? That’s a fair question.
How we compare
Flexible term lengths
Ability to swap cars
Included insurance
3-Day, money-back guarantee
Online shopping and delivery
No down payment
Canvas
Renting
Leasing
Finance