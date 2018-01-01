Why Canvas?

 Forbes Logo Slate Logo

Goodbye car ownership.
Hello Canvas.

Now offering easy and personalized car subscriptions for the modern driver. Our ready-to-drive cars are designed for anyone who values flexibility, reliability, convenience, and ultimately, peace of mind.


Get Started

Scroll for more

What's Canvas?

Traditional car ownership can be complicated, so we decided to create something new. Canvas offers:

Flexible subscription lengths
Ready to drive cars
Bundled monthly payments

Ownership.
Subscription.

Our subscriptions come with:
  • Terms from 1–12 months
  • Access to our fleet of cars
  • Ability to swap cars
  • Online shopping and delivery
Learn more about our subscriptions

Ready-to-drive cars.

Our cars come with insurance
and the following benefits:
  • Comprehensive maintenance and warranty
  • No registration fees
  • Flexible mileage packages
  • Unused miles roll over
  • Ultimate peace of mind
Learn more about our cars and coverage

Bundled pricing.

We offer subscription terms anywhere from 1 month to 1 year. Based on your term length, you can lock in much lower subscription prices. Your car, insurance, warranty, and subscription are all rolled up into easy monthly payments.

Learn more about pricing
Sample
Pricing
Subscriptions
Starting at
$50/month *
Ready-to-drive cars
Starting at
$329/month **
Bundled monthly payments
$379/month
*
**

Monthly subscription prices vary based on subscription length and do not include tax.
Monthly car prices vary based on vehicle and do not include tax.

A 3-Day, Get-it-Right Guarantee.

You can signup with confidence because we offer a 3-Day, Get-it-Right Guarantee with every new Canvas subscription. If you are not satisfied with your experience with Canvas within your first three days of being a member, simply let us know and we'll pick up your car and refund your money.

Learn more about our guarantee

A 3-Day, Get-it-Right Guarantee.

You can signup with confidence because we offer a 3-Day, Get-it-Right Guarantee with every new Canvas subscription. If you are not satisfied with your experience with Canvas within your first three days of being a member, simply let us know and we'll pick up your car and refund your money.

Learn more about our guarantee
Learn more

Why Canvas?

Our subscriptions and cars come with a lot, but how do we compare? That’s a fair question.

How we compare

Flexible term lengths

Ability to swap cars

Included insurance

3-Day, money-back guarantee

Online shopping and delivery

No down payment

Canvas

Renting

Leasing

Finance

Flexible term lengths
Canvas
Renting
Leasing
Financing
Ability to swap cars
Canvas
Renting
Leasing
Financing
Included insurance
Canvas
Renting
Leasing
Financing
3-Day, money-back guarantee
Canvas
Renting
Leasing
Financing
Online shopping and delivery
Canvas
Renting
Leasing
Financing
No down payment
Canvas
Renting
Leasing
Financing

As seen on

Ready to go?

Browse Cars

Got questions?

Read our FAQ
support@drivecanvas.com